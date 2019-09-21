LEWISTON – Suzanne M. Adams, 62, a resident of the Witherell Road in Wales, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center with her loving family in attendance .

She was born in Lewiston, Feb. 14, 1957, the daughter of Renald and Irene (Parent) Breton.

Suzanne was a very social and very service orientated person who loved serving the Town of Sabattus as their town clerk for many years. She was an animal lover who loved her dog, “Farley”, and her cat, “Amber.”

She also loved to do crafts and was an avid reader. On weekends, she loved to follow her husband’s band, “Roadhouse” wherever they played.

Survivors include her mother, Irene Legare of Lewiston, her husband, Jon Adams of Wales, two stepsons, John and Michael Adams, two sisters, Therese Michaud and partner, Ernie of Hartford, and Carol Breton of Buckfield, and one stepsister, Marie Pleau of South Carolina. Also surviving are two nephews, David Michaud and Billy Ray Lunt.

Besides her father, she was predeceased by a stepfather, Raymond Legare, and one nephew, Michael Michaud.

Memorial services honoring Suzanne’s life will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday September 25, at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, September 24, from 6-8 p.m., at the PINETTE DILLLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Suzanne’s memory may be made to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

