NORTH ANSON — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored all four goals and the Winthrop girls soccer team rolled past Carrabec 4-1 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday afternoon.

Natalie Frost had an assist for the Ramblers (5-0-1).

Skyler Chipman scored the lone goal for the Cobras (2-4-0). Ashley Cates had 14 saves for Carrabec, while Brooke Burnham had 11 for Winthrop.

Madison 6, Mountain Valley 0

RUMFORD — Carolyn McGray and Taylor Tillinghast each scored two goals to lift Madison to a 6-0 win over Mountain Valley in MVC girls soccer action Monday.

Abigail Linkletter and Emily Edgerly also scored for the Bulldogs (4-2-0).

Susannah Curtis made nine saves for the shutout. Justice Gendron made 16 for the Falcons (3-4-0).

Oak Hill 1, Buckfield 0

WALES — Elise Worth scored the lone goal as Oak Hill edged Buckfield on Monday.

Audrey Bauer assisted on the goal.

Paige Gonya only needed to make three saves for the Raiders (4-2). Ruby Cyr made eight saves for the Bucks (4-2).

Telstar 7, Dirigo 0

BETHEL — Aneah Bartlett and Dylan Duclos each had two goals as Telstar defeated Dirigo 7-0 in girls soccer on Monday.

Bartlett also had an assist. Macie Hallett added a goal and an assist and Calla Orino and Livia Ducette each had a goal for the Rebels (2-1-3). Emma Kruse contributed an assist.

Luci Rothwell made five saves in the win. Katherine Morse made 10 saves for the Cougars (1-6).

FIELD HOCKEY

Dirigo 3, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Three different Cougars scored as Dirigo defeated Spruce Mountain 3-2 in field hockey Monday.

Page Leuders, Jayce Brophy and Alyvia Perreault found the back of the cage for Dirigo (6-1). Kailey Hackett had two assists, while Alexandra Duke made 10 saves.

Hanni Johnson and Auriana Armandi scored for the Phoenix (3-4), while Mariyah Fournier had an assist on Armandi’s goal. Melissa Bamford made 14 saves in the loss.

Mountain Valley 4, Lisbon 0

RUMFORD — Riley and Avery Sevigny each had two goals and an assist as Mountain Valley defeated Lisbon in an MVC field hockey contest Monday.

Nora Tag made two saves for the Falcons (6-2) and Autumn Freeman had an assist.

Rebecca Budesheim made 12 saves for the Greyhounds (1-6).

Oak Hill 5, Boothbay 1

BOOTHBAY — Deserae Dumais and Casse Steckino each scored two goals to lift the Raiders to the MVC victory.

Adelle Surette added a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (4-3-0). Kiara Levesque and Nataleigh Moody combined for seven saves.

Chloe Arsenault put Boothbay (3-4-0) on the scoreboard, and goalkeeper Jaelyn Crocker recorded 11 saves.

Telstar 3, Hall-Dale 2, OT

FARMINGDALE — Brooklyn Kimball had a hat trick as Telstar earned its first victory of the season, defeating Hall-Dale 3-2 in field hockey action Monday.

Kimball tied the game with 3:50 remaining to send the game to overtime, and then scored the game-winner 1:01 into the extra period.

Madeline Hallett had two assists, while Adeline Charette assisted on the game-winning goal on a penalty corner. Perry Morton made 14 saves for Telstar (1-7).

Averi Barber and Carly Corbin scored for the Bulldogs (1-6). Hall-Dale stopped four shots.

Yarmouth 2, Gray-New Gloucester 0

YARMOUTH — Arabella Solari scored 2:25 into the game as the Clippers (4-3) beat the Patriots (3-3).

Abby Hill also scored for Yarmouth.

« Previous

filed under: