AUBURN – Virginia Shirley L. Herrick, 94, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 11, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1925 in Camden. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1943.

After graduation, she attended Bliss Business College. Shirley loved riding motorcycles, and was a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. She met her future husband, Robert, at the Lewiston Auburn Airport where he was also a pilot. They were married on June 27, 1953. Shirley worked at J.C. Penney for 48 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, going to plays, camping, reading, cross-stitching, doing word searches and she enjoyed people.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Robert of 53 years; her brothers, David Harriman and his wife Elizabeth, Gerald and Richard Harriman; her parents, Jesse and Mabelle Harriman; and her fur-babies Mel and Mischief.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Seward of Auburn; her grandchildren, Melissa Garnier and Thomas Clifford and his wife Jennifer of Auburn and Crystal Clifford of Dover-Foxcroft; and her great-grandchildren, Aaron Clifford of Waldoboro, Helen and Jazmine Garnier of Fayette and Robert Herrick-Clifford of Sanford; and one fur-baby, Blizzard.

The family wants to thank Central Maine Medical Center, Androscoggin Home Health, Androscoggin Home Health Hospice Services and the Hospice House for their loving care and support for Shirley and her family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Virginia Herrick’s name to the

Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

