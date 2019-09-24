TURNER – Heidi Couturier, 73, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at CMMC with her family by her side. Heidi was born in Bitburg, Germany on Jan. 21, 1947. She was educated in Germany. Heidi met the love of her life Joseph Couturier while he was in the military and they spent 41 years together. Heidi and Joseph raised four children together, she was a loving and caring mother and wife.

Heidi loved fishing, archery, and was a foosball hustler. She loved dancing with her husband and her favorite dance was the chicken dance. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets and doll clothes for her children and grandchildren.

Heidi was a stay at home mom for many years. When her children were in school she worked in nursing homes and hospitals. Her last place of employment was at ServiceMaster.

Her husband died in 2016. Following his passing she moved in with her daughter and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Heidi was one of the sweetest people you would have ever met and everyone who met her loved her.

Heidi is survived by her sons, Craig Martlock and wife Mary Beth of Lewiston, Simon Martlock and wife Jill of Virginia, daughters, Cristal Couturier-Dill and husband Daniel Dill of Turner and Michelle Hodgkin of Gorham; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Gabriella Hyer and her husband Rick of Florida.

Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Fortin/Auburn. A Liturgy of the Word service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A committal service will follow at St. Peters cemetery in Lewiston.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences.

