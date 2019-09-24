MONMOUTH – Robert C. Pinkham, 83, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 8, 1935 in Readfield, the son of Merle and Camilla Coffin Pinkham. He graduated from Kents Hill School in 1954. Bob was married to Jane Prescott for 63 years.

He worked for Central Maine Power as a lineman for 44 years and after he retired continued to work for the company part time for 23 more years. Bob enjoyed working in the woods, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He had a tremendous memory and could tell you how to get anywhere. He was our own personal GPS.

Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Robert Glover.

Survivors include his wife Jane; two daughters, Debra Keeler and April Pinkham; three granddaughters, Amanda Hammond, Amy Aubut and Andrea Lowell; his great-grandchildren, Jordan Hammond, Rylee Hammond, Chloe Hammond, Pheonix Aubut, Brielle Aubut and Lorelei Lowell.

There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery on Route 135 in Monmouth on Sunday, September 29 at 11 a.m. with a gathering immediately following at the family home on Berry Road, Monmouth.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralaltnernatives.net

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the cancer society of your choice.

