MADISON — Emily Edgerly scored all three goals, including one on a penalty kick, to give Madison a 3-2 overtime win over Oak Hill in MVC girls soccer on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs improves to 5-2 with the win.

Emily Dillman and Gabrielle Chessie scored for the Raiders (4-3-0) while Paige Gonya made seven saves.

Buckfield 4, Telstar 0

BUCKFIELD — After a tight first half, Buckfield pulled away from Telstar in girls soccer on Wednesday by a score of 4-0.

Molly Bourget and Lynn Szabo each scored a brace in the match with one of Szabo’s goals coming on a penalty kick. Buckfield took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the offense exploded for three more in the second half.

Ruby Cyr saved three shots in the win, while Luci Rothwell saved 13 in the loss for Telstar.

Lisbon 6, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Kiley Merritt scored a hat trick in each half to carry Lisbon to a 6-2 win over Spruce Mountain on Wednesday.

Merritt scored three in the first half and three more in the second half to seal the victory for the Greyhounds (2-3). Jaycee Cole scored twice, both in the second half with the second coming off a penalty kick.

Emma Towers saved seven shots for Spruce Mountain (1-5-1), while Sarah Haggerty saved three in the win.

Wiscasset 6, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Wiscasset scored over and over in the first half to put away the victory early in what finished as a 6-0 win over Dirigo on Wednesday.

Cara Viele scored both her goals in the first half, while Gwen Webber scored once in each half for Wiscasset (1-6). Latisha Wright and Kateleen Trask scored in the first half as part of the Wolverines’ five-goal opening stanza.

Dirigo’s Tori Bellegrade saved 18 shots in the loss, while Wiscasset’s Lily Souza saved four.

Mt. Ararat 6, Edward Little 0

TOPSHAM — After a close first half, Mt. Ararat defended its home field with a strong second half which secured the 6-0 win over Edward Little on Wednesday.

The Eagles went into halftime up 1-0 before five goals were scored in the second. Reese Turcotte scored a brace to lead all scorers. Eliza Libby, Alexa Gurney, Erna Hawkes and Isadora Theberge all scored a goal each in the win.

Allie Annear and Hailee Brown combined for 11 saves for Edward Little, while Elsa Daulerio saved one shot for Mt. Ararat to notch a shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Messalonskee 2, Oxford Hills 1

OAKLAND — Matej Zadny scored twice to lift the Eagles to the KVAC A win.

Jacob Perry and Nathan Milne had an assist each for Messalonskee (3-2-1) while Andrew Mayo made three saves.

Keegan Watson scored for Oxford Hills (2-4-1) and Sam Morton stopped seven shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

Winthrop/Monmouth 3, Dirigo 2

WINTHROP — Maddie Perkins scored on a penalty corner with no time remaining in regulation to lift host Winthrop past Dirigo, 3-2, in an MVC field hockey clash Wednesday.

The Ramblers (9-0) trailed 1-0 at halftime, after Grace Timberlake scored the lone goal in the first half for the Cougars (6-2), but Kerrigan Anuszewski scored a pair of second-half goals to put the hosts in front. Kailey Hackett scored on a penalty stroke to tie the game back up, only for Perkins to score on the Ramblers’ 13th and final corner of the game for the win.

Madison Weymouth made five saves for Winthrop, while Allie Dyke had six for Dirigo.

Mountain Valley 4, Oak Hill 1

RUMFORD — Avery Sevigny scored the first and last goals for Mountain Valley and assisted on the two in between as Mountain Valley downed Oak Hill 4-1 in MVC field hockey action on Wednesday.

Rylee Sevigny assisted on both of her sister’s goals and added one of her own, while Autumn Freeman scored the other goal for the Falcons (7-2). Julie Mooney scored from Desirae Dumais for the Raiders (4-4).

Kiara Levesque had to make 12 saves for Oak Hill, twice as much as Nora Tag for Mountain Valley.

Poland 3, Cape Elizabeth 0

CAPE ELIZABETH — Autumn Willis scored three goals to lead the Knights (4-3) past the Capers (3-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Poland goalie Abby Hart made nine saves. Christiana Pinette had seven saves for the Capers.

Boothbay 5, Telstar 0

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Chloe Arsenault collected four goals and an assist as the Seahawks (4-4) shut out the Rebels (1-8) in Boothbay Harbor.

Mara Gentry also scored. Jaelyn Crocker made four saves for the shutout.

Perry Morton had 10 saves for Telstar.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Bates 7, Husson 1

BANGOR — Bates got pairs of goals from Ciaran Bardong, Charlie Pappas and Austin Sansone in a 7-1 non-conference victory over in-state rival Husson on Wednesday.

Ty Kennedy also scored in the Bobcats’ first matchup with the Eagles since 2012. Ali Essallamy scored the lone goal for Husson in the second half.

Ryan Manning didn’t see a shot during his first start in goal for the Bobcats. Owen Lindenfelder took over after halftime and made three saves.

