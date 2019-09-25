In her first term on the City Council representing Ward 1, Holly Lasagna has done the hard work needed to move Auburn forward. She has served on the new high school building committee and currently participates on the steering committee to design and implement an effective new strategic plan.

She devoted time to the agriculture and resource protection zone committees, helping to craft proposals that can both protect Auburn’s resources and allow for appropriate new uses and growth.

She also works on issues affecting the health of Lake Auburn.

Drawing on skills learned from her career in the fields of public health and education, she brings a culture of respect and collaboration to her service on the City Council. Those are qualities deeply needed in the current political climate.

She listens carefully and takes informed positions on behalf of all her constituents.

Auburn needs Holly Lasagna’s continued leadership as Ward 1 representative.

Sarah Strong, Auburn

