The 14th annual Bethel Area CROP Walk (Communities Respond to Overcome Poverty) stepped off Sunday from the Common with over 100 attending the Ecumenical Church Service and 42 walkers around the village of Bethel. A total of 6 area churches contributed to this year’s successful walk. It is the 50th year of CROP Walks nationally. Money raised supports the work of Church World Service (75%) and the local Food Backpack program in SAD 44 (25%).

« Previous

filed under: