The 14th annual Bethel Area CROP Walk (Communities Respond to Overcome Poverty) stepped off Sunday from the Common with over 100 attending the Ecumenical Church Service and 42 walkers around the village of Bethel. A total of 6 area churches contributed to this year’s successful walk. It is the 50th year of CROP Walks nationally. Money raised supports the work of Church World Service (75%) and the local Food Backpack program in SAD 44 (25%).
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel selectmen ponder sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar goes to eight-man football
-
The Bethel Citizen
A warm day for Harvestfest
-
The Bethel Citizen
Wanted: Area veterans from 1975 to present
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock woman knows how to win