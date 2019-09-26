The 14th annual Bethel Area CROP Walk (Communities Respond to Overcome Poverty) stepped off Sunday from the Common with over 100 attending the Ecumenical Church Service and 42 walkers around the village of Bethel. A total of 6 area churches contributed to this year’s successful walk. It is the 50th year of CROP Walks nationally. Money raised supports the work of Church World Service (75%) and the local Food Backpack program in SAD 44 (25%).

Bob Ross of Waterford and Cathy Newell of Greenwood lead the group of walkers to raise money to reduce hunger both locally (School Backpack Program) and globally (Church World Service). Submitted Photo

Linda McDonough (left) and co-chair Henrietta List take registrations at Sunday’s 14th annual Bethel CROP Walk. Submitted Photo

Melinda Remington and Bridget Remington walk fighting world hunger. Submitted Photo

