BERLIN, NH — The last barn sale of the 2019 season will be held on Saturday, September 28, at the historic Brown Company barns on the East Milan Road in Berlin, New Hampshire. The barns are located about one mile north of the hospital entrance on the east side of the Androscoggin River and across from the state prison entrance. This sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

This is the annual Christmas sale, but other items are also being showcased, such as speakers, turntables, and VHS players. VHS tapes are being offered by the boxful.

In the book department there is a 20-volume set of hard cover books on the Vietnam War, as well as an entire shelf of paperbacks by William Johnstone for Western lovers. There are also select Trixie Belden books in the classics section. Look for your favorite authors in the Christmas books section!

These specialty items are in addition to the usual departments: baskets, sports, toys, linens, kitchen ware, and CD’s and records. The furniture department is located on the lower level of the larger barn. Picture frames and table lamps can be found in both barns.

Proceeds from these barn sales go towards expenses to keep open the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center and to preserve the barns. Call 603-752-4590 for an appointment to arrange for a group to tour the museum, otherwise it is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m. year round. Admission is free. Donations are graciously accepted.

Thank you for your patronage. See you in the Spring of 2020 at the next barn sale!

