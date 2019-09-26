Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Supper

LOCKE’S MILLS— American Legion Post #68 will host a Harvest Supper and Dance on Tuesday, October 8, sponsored by the Auxiliary. Doors open at 4 p.m. and supper will be served at 5 p.m. The menu will feature ham, fall vegetables, homemade bread, and seasonal pies. The dance will follow with music by “Shadagee”.

