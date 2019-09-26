DURHAM – Brett Lindsey Griffin, 70, of Durham, passed away at home on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 14, 1949 in Lewiston, a son of the late James and Carlene (Groves) Griffin. He attended Lisbon High School and went on to receive his associate’s degree from Cal State. On June 1, 1991, he married the love of his life Joline Brooks and they were happily married for 28 years.

He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. Upon returning from the war he went to work for The Boilermakers Local Lodge #29 out of Quincy, Mass., retiring in 2004. He spent the rest of his life hunting and fishing and enjoying the rest of his life with his wife, Joline. He was a member of The American Legion, VFW and The Slovak Catholic Association. He loved the outdoors and time spent at camp. He loved children and would do anything for anyone. He had a big heart, but it did not have room for gossip or technology.

Brett is survived by his wife, Joline; his son, Travis (T.J.) Gauthier and wife, Colleen of Topsham; grandson, Jacob, grandstepchildren, Michaela and Sean; sister, Jamie Griffin, brothers, Rand Griffin Sr. and James Griffin, stepbrother, Daniel Skolfield; mother-in-law, Dolores Brooks; sister-in-law, Rejeanne Basselet and husband, Guy, brother-in-law, Dominique Brooks and wife, Yvonne.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Lindsey Brett Griffin; his father-in-law, Francis N. Brooks; and stepbrother, Jeff Skolfield.

Visitation will be held at The Crosman Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. A service of The Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, ME 04252.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105-1942

