TURNER – William “Bill” H. Roberts, 78, passed away after a short illness Sept. 21, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 30, 1940, to Haven “Chaddy” Roberts and Ruby (Durgin) Roberts. Bill attended Leavitt Institute, the class of 1958.

He married Sally Jane Griffin of Auburn. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in April and they had one child together.

Known as “Billy” by most, he will forever be remembered for his quick wit and teasing the people he loved. You could always find him attending the Leavitt football games with his good friend, Abe Additon. Horse racing and playing golf were also favorite pastimes of his.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Betty, Norma and brother, Gus.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sally (Griffin) Roberts, are his children, Chad Roberts of Auburn, Jodie Crocker and her husband, Pete of Turner, Jeffrey Roberts and his wife, Tina of Ocala, Fla. and Kelly Akerley of Bridgton; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Penny Bubier of Greene; and many special nieces, nephews and their close friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday Sept. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Turner Village Cemetery with a gathering to follow at the Turner Village Church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to

The Leavitt Football Boosters

Leavitt Area High School

21 Matthews Way

Turner, ME 04282

