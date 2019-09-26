AUBURN – Anita D. Wohlrab, 77, formerly of 89 Hillside Ave, Auburn, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Clover Manor, where she had been a resident for the past year. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 26, 1941, she was the daughter of Armand and Lucienne Bernier Hamel. Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of ’59.

On May 9, 1975 she married James J. Wohlrab in South Carolina. Mr. Wohlrab passed away March 22, 2019. Anita worked various jobs over her life, including at Knapp Shoe, and as a hostess at the Clubhouse of Lewiston Raceway and the Hotel Sedgwick in Bath. Along with her husband, she later managed the Clubhouse of Lewiston Raceway, Cumberland Fair Ground, and Topsham Fair Ground, and also worked as a bookkeeper for Sim’s Restaurant.

Anita enjoyed collecting dolls and antiques, “yard sailing” with her husband, caring for her dogs, and doing arts and crafts, including several beautiful stained glass pieces, ceramics and pottery.

A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, she is survived by two sons, Michael Curran and James Wohlrab Jr.; two grandchildren, Evan Curran and Trista Curran; and one great-grandchild, Silas Curran.

Services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Church. Interment, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

