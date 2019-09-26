LEWISTON – Henry Doucette also remembered as “Hank” and “Kiki”, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday Sept. 23, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 16, 1940 to Joseph and Muriel Turcotte Doucette.
He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Paris working as a medical assistant. Hank worked side by side with his son, Gary, at Bath Iron Works as a First Class Paint Sprayer for 22 years, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his two sons, Gary and finance, Roweyce and Randy; brothers, Roland and Ronnie, sister, Joanne; grandchildren, Nikki, Jenna, Jamie, Shawn, Matt and Justin; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Maddie.
Hank was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Katherine; and brother, Ernest; and his beloved dog, Pepe.
His family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Hospice with a world of gratitude.
Per his wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel selectmen ponder sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Telstar goes to eight-man football
-
The Bethel Citizen
A warm day for Harvestfest
-
The Bethel Citizen
Wanted: Area veterans from 1975 to present
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock woman knows how to win