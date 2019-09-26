Since the kids have just gone back to school, it’s a good time to discuss playground safety. Keeping our kids safe is obviously a top priority for every parent. What many parents don’t realize is that there could be hidden danger lurking in the playground, danger in the way of dead limbs or trees.

Unfortunately, limbs usually fall heavy-end first. Even a small dead limb, plummeting toward earth from a height of 30 or 40 feet can injure a child (or worse). Winter is a great time to trim your trees, but it can be hard to tell the dead from the live so summer and fall pruning is more effective. Please let this be a reminder to you to take a look around any area where your kids (or grandkids) might play, be it at home, at school or at day-care. If you see anything questionable at all, insist that the property owner talks to a licensed Arborist about safety. When it comes to our kids, we can’t be too safe.

The author is a licensed Arborist. He can be reached at [email protected] or 207-693-3831.

