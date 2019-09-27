Suppers, sale

NO. JAY — Sat, Oct.5.-North Jay Grange Public Supper from 4-6 p.m., Beans, casseroles, meats, fresh veggies, desserts, and beverages. Dinner music will be provided by: Lois & Gary Hall. Adults $8, child 12 under $4. FMI-645-4211, 645-2910. Leave message

Oct 12-Sat- Indoor, Outdoor sale at North Jay Grange from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Clothing, boots, shoes and food sale. FMI 645-4211, or 645-2910. Leave message.

FARMINGTON — A benefit spaghetti supper is planned for the Webber Family at W.G.Mallett School cafeteria on Friday evening October 4 from 5 – 7 p.m. $5 per ticket. There are options of ‘take-out’ or ‘eat-in’. Meals ordered for take out just need to be phoned in by noon on Thursday 10/3 by calling 778-3529 (Mallett School). The meal will consist of spaghetti made on-site, rolls – made by RSU #9 kitchen staff, salad – made by Rotary-Interact club and baked goodies by Mallett Staff. Interact club is also donating plates for the event and will run a 50/50 raffle that evening.

All proceeds will go to the Webber family and donations are welcome.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon on Saturday, 10/12/19. The menu for this month includes baked ham with mashed potatoes, peas, biscuits and cookies. Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Please call the church office (778-0424) during the week or the church kitchen (778-4438) on the morning of the luncheon if you would like to have your meal delivered.

