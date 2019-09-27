Stephanie Gelinas is a great leader. Being the founder and executive director of Sandcastle Clinical and Education Services in Lewiston has given her the understanding of the needs of this community. Being a lifelong resident of Lewiston, a past Chamber of Commerce board member and board chair, as well as a current member, she is involved in the development of the community.

Her active involvement in the Rotary Club as president and member, the Health Advisory Committee for Promise Early Education, and board of Tri-County Mental Health are indications that she has the best interests of the community at heart.

She has won multiple awards for her service and dedication, including the distinguished Ray Geiger Award.

She is very proud of and engaged in the community and wants to continue to give back by serving as Lewiston’s Ward 7 city councilor.

I will be voting for Stephanie Gelinas on Nov. 5.

Elaine St. Pierre, Lewiston