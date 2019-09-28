LEWISTON – Henry Doucette, also remembered as “Hank” and “Kiki”, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on April 16, 1940, to Joseph and Muriel Turcotte Doucette. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Paris working as a medical assistant. Hank worked side by side with his son, Gary, at Bath Iron Works as a first class paint sprayer for 22 years, retiring in 2000. He is survived by his two sons, Gary and fiancee, Roweyce, and Randy; brothers, Roland and Ronnie; sister, Joanne; grandchildren, Nikki, Jenna, Jamie, Shawn, Matt and Justin; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Maddie. Hank was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Katherine, and brother, Ernest, and his beloved dog, Pepe. His family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health Hospice with a world of gratitude. Per his wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

