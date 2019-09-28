BUCKFIELD – Ralph W. Libby, 66, of Buckfield passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, surrounded by his friends, the Lucas family. He was born on Aug. 2, 1953, to Delia C. Libby and Ralph O. Libby.

Ralph was an only child and grew up working next to his father, learning about chainsaws and repairing them. He loved to go up to Bingham and Jackman to drive around to look for moose. Ralph and his mother, Delia, and Esther Lucas, would go camping on paper company land. It was a time of fun, campfires and playing pranks on each other.

Ralph Libby Chainsaw Shop was the social hub of Buckfield. If you wanted to know any news, go to Ralph’s. People would come and go all day long, some would be there for minutes, others for hours. You could always count on laughing, cussing and B.S. when you visited Ralph’s. The building may have been small, but a lot of life happened there. The loss of Ralph will leave a huge hole in the community of loggers and woodman. It was not just a saw shop but a gathering place for the working man.

Ralph is survived by several cousins and a great friend, Richard Harris. Ralph wished not to have a service.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

« Previous