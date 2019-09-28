LEBANON – Dennis Lavoie, 40, of Lebanon, died at his home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Dennis was an explorer, an adventurer, and always naturally curious about the world around him. He was kind and gentle and at the same time, so full of life and love and grit. He was a doer. Dennis never settled for anything less than what filled his heart, which is the same to say he also filled our hearts

Dennis loved everything outdoors. From boating and fishing, to kayaking and hiking. He especially loved being with friends and family. Dennis worked at Flat Rock Family Resort, with his family, then took a position as a sales rep with Bayside Distributing in Southern New Hampshire. He discovered and utilized many strengths and talents, leading to a successful career, which afforded him opportunities to spend even more time with friends, on the water, in his boat, with reel in hand. He will be remembered for his tenacity for overcoming obstacles, for a spirit of adventure that would take him to tops of mountains, and his endearing and positive attitude that speaks volumes about the personal contributions he made with us all. We love you, Dennis. We will always remember how your love and laughter filled up any room!

Dennis was and will continue to be embraced by his many families: John and Mary Hastings, Bailee and Alex Hastings; Mark Lavoie, and many, many extended family members; including his family of friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Sanford, Maine, at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 47 High Street in Sanford. There will be an hour for gathering for friends and family to pay their respects at 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service following from 11 a.m.-noon. A light luncheon gathering will be held follow the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

