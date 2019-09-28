The city of Auburn engaged the Huddle Up Group to study sports tourism opportunities and issued a report in 2018 outlining how investing in this industry would have positive impacts on the community. Mayor Jason Levesque understands this opportunity, which is one of the reasons he has my support and vote to be re-elected as mayor for the city of Auburn.

The Ingersoll turf facility is a prime example of a success that Auburn enjoys in this initiative, which is truly believed in and supported by Mayor Levesque. Ingersoll is essentially fully booked. Its softball league had 150 girls from 16 cities and towns playing in a premier indoor league.

Many will shop, go out to eat and stay at a hotel when they visit Auburn. It’s impressive.

Mayor Jason Levesque deserves residents’ support on Election Day so that he may continue to advocate for such opportunities for the city of Auburn.

Thomas Dean, Auburn

