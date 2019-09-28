AUBURN — While the Y was not in the market for a new head coach for the Twin Cities Swim Team, an opportunity arose, and they are very excited to announce Vanessa Williamson as the new TCST head coach. Williamson is a 2001 Edward Little High School graduate who earned an undergraduate degree from Bates College in 2005 and a masters degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University in 2014. Growing up in Auburn, she began swimming for the YMCA Dolphins at age 10 and transitioned to the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston Twin Cities swim team.

Williamson has coached at all levels. While living in California, after training for the 2008 Olympic Trials, she coached middle school and high school. Upon returning home to Auburn, she was hired at Bates College and coached there the past six years, being promoted to associate head coach in just her fourth season. Her successes have been shown at every level, coaching swimmers to lifetime bests, helping others set collegiate records and attaining All-American status.

“Her ability to not only train athletes, but keep them happy and motivated has played a huge role in her athletes’ successes,” Bates head coach, Peter Casares. “Vanessa is very excited to be working with the coaches, parents, and swimmers from (Twin Cities). Thankfully, the Y program is also able to retain both coaches from last season, Will McCorkle and Louise Tirabassi. The Y is blessed to have three qualified coaches on deck and representing (Twin Cities).”

The Twin Cities swim team informational parents’ meeting will be held at the YMCA, in the gymnasium, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Registration will be open at that time, and practices for the season will begin Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the YWCA in Lewiston — Home meets will be held at Bates College. For more information, please call the Y at 207-795-4095, email [email protected] or visit https://www.alymca.org/pool/swim-team

