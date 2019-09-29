I am so pleased that Matt Leonard is running for the Auburn City Council.

Leonard is a Navy veteran who completed several deployments in war zones. He is well educated and has a deep interest in bettering the city of Auburn in all respects. He founded and operates a business with a mission of helping service members find employment in the private sector.

Leonard realizes that Auburn’s city budget is increasing rapidly and taking taxes to an unsustainable level for many Auburn residents and businesses.

He has fought for America’s interests in foreign, unfriendly lands; he will fight for Auburn just as vigorously.

I hope others will join me in support of his candidacy and will vote for Matt Leonard in November.

Bob Stone, Auburn

