FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy has announced that the College Board has conferred AP Scholar Awards upon 27 students this year, recognizing college-level achievement on AP examinations for 14 students designated as AP Scholars, six further as AP Scholars with Honor, and seven as AP Scholars with Distinction.

“Success” on an AP Exam is defined as an exam score of 3, 4 or 5, representing the score point that research finds predictive of college success, in addition to successful attainment of the knowledge and skills entailed in the subject area studied. Most colleges and universities grant accelerated study options, credit or both to enrolling students who have achieved scores in this range while in high school.

Fryeburg Academy offers 16 AP courses in mathematics, science, humanities and the arts, in addition to 20 honors and five college-level courses.

AP Scholars, granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams: Jessica Corbitt, Nicole DePaolo, Henry Flynn, Gunnar Gurnis, Elijah Howe, Sophie Kummer, Kristina LeBlanc, Faith Mitchell, Chenxi Mu, Anh Duy Nguyen, Samuel Paulding, Silvia Serra Sanchez, Yiyang Wu and Ziyang Zhang.

AP Scholars with Honor, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams: Casey Kneissler, Zoe Maguire, Vy Nguyen, Kaylan Snow, Malina Voter and Yizhou Wang.

AP Scholars with Distinction, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams: Artem Laptiev, Jiawen Liu, Jing Lyu, Boxuan Ma, David Marshall, Georgianna Stafford and Antonina Zakorchemna.

For more information about Fryeburg Academy, visit fryeburgacademy.org.

