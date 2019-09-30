AUGUSTA — Alexander Fox, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School graduate, was a recipient of one of three Maine Asphalt Pavement Association scholarships.

He is the son of Troy Fox, who is employed by Milton CAT. Alexander will attend White Mountain Community College in the fall, where he will major in Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology.

Fox graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School with a GPA of 92.4. He has played football all four years of high school. He intends to stay in Maine and work at Milton CAT or an industry paving member.

The association scholarship awards have typically been between $500 and $2,500 a recipient and are dependent on the availability of funds and the pool of applicants in any given year. The scholarships are intended to assist the student with the cost of tuition, are to be used solely for that purpose and will be made out to the school.

It is the mission of association to encourage and promote the safe and environmentally sound use of bituminous asphalt products throughout the state.

