LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a Power Lunch seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the chamber’s conference room, 415 Lisbon St.

Tisha Bremner, corporate wellness consultant for Inner Light Wellness LLC, health and wellness coach, yoga therapist and MBSR trainer, will present “Improving Workplace Health & Stress Management.”

The seminar is geared toward business owners, human resource professionals and wellness team members from mid-to-larger companies who want to make small changes for big results. Attendees may learn how a company can improve employee health and better manage stress in the workplace with cost-effective solutions that will improve the culture while attracting and retaining the best associates in today’s job market.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend Events.”

