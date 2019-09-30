NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business to Business and Community Job Fair Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School gymnasium.

It is designed to showcase area businesses and organizations to the Oxford Hills community and beyond. The expo provides networking and marketing opportunities and will feature booths from more than 70 local businesses and community organizations, as well as a Community Job Fair putting up to 75 businesses in front of potential employees. Companies from the Oxford Hills community, Oxford and Androscoggin counties and statewide will be represented in the main exhibit hall. Business leaders, other business professionals and the general public will learn of the products and services companies offer, along with potential employment opportunities.

The price for a standard exhibit space $75 for Oxford Hills Chamber members; double space, $140. For nonmembers the price is $100, $200 for double space. Booths include an 8- foot covered table, two chairs and power if needed. Deadline for registration is Friday, Oct. 18.

Register on the chamber website or call the office at 207-743-2281.

