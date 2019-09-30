FALMOUTH – Bruce A. Verrill, DMD, died Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully in his home by the ocean after an extended illness.Bruce was born on Jan. 25, 1955 in Rumford, the only son of Roger and Virginia Verrill. He grew up in Oquossoc, graduated from Rangeley High School, the University of Maine at Orono, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. In 1980 he took over Dr. Leonardo Buck’s Dental Office in Bath where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2017. Bruce enjoyed skiing at Sugarloaf Mountain, automobiles of all sorts, and the many friends he encountered along the way in his journey through life. His family appreciates the kindness shown to Bruce these past few years from friends and strangers alike. Bruce was predeceased by his father Roger Verrill. He is survived by his mother Virginia Verrill of Nashua, N.H.; his sister Brenda Verrill Wingate and her husband Gary Wingate of Nashua, NH; his nieces Katherine Wingate Tarantino and her husband Joseph V. Tarantino of Boston, Mass., Lauren Beth Wingate of Charlestown, Mass., and Natalie Rose Wingate of Chicago, Ill.; his aunt Eleanor Smith, his uncle Robert Stevens and wife June; as well as many cousins and friends around the globe. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High St., Rangeley, ME 04970. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bruce’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Please continue sharing random acts of kindness and consider a donation to:The Rangeley Health and Wellness Center25 Dallas Hill Rd.Rangeley, ME 04970

