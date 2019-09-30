MESA, Ariz. – Leo A. Guay, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his Arizona home, following a short illness. Born in Lewiston, June 7, 1945, the son of the late Levi and Yvonne Levesque Guay, he graduated from Edward Little High School in the class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 1125th General Hospital Unit in Auburn.

Mr. Guay devotedly attended the Prince of Peace Parish at The Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul and was a member of Knights of Columbus.

Leo worked as a meat manager for Shaw’s and owned and operated Auburndale Cleaning Center in Auburn with his family for 37 years.

He enjoyed his children and grandchildren and helped raise his granddaughter, Samantha. He enjoyed watching the Bruins and AZ Coyotes, football, and Nascar. The many trips to Mesa and also the casinos and will be remembered for being the very best husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jacqueline Richard, whom he married May 20, 1967. Also survived by daughters, Sandra, Brenda and Melissa; grandchildren, Samantha, Thomas and Brandon; also, brother, Maurice (Jeannette), sister, Ann Dufresne (Robert), and sister-in-law, Lorraine, brothers-in-law, Raymond (Linda), Fr. Normand Richard, Daniel and Ronald (Darlene) Richard; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brother, Paul Guay.

The family wishes to thank Cliff and Frances in Arizona for all the help and support given over several years. Also, Roger Bouffard and his team, the Mesa Police Department, Fire Department and emergency crew. Online condolences at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation Fortin / Lewiston will be held Monday Sept. 30, from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Entombment, St. Peter’s Cemetery at the St. Louis Garden Mausoleum. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. (207) 784-4584

Donations in Mr. Guay’s memory made be made to

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105-1942

