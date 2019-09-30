BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Roger Rene Lajoie, 73, of Boothbay Harbor, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, surrounded by his family. Born in Lewiston on April 26, 1946, he was the son of Charles E. and Wilhelmina R. Desforges Lajoie. Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of ’64. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he lived in Washington, D.C., for a short time and then returned to Maine and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Maine Farmington in 1977. On Aug. 25, 1973, he married the love of his life, the former Suzanne Belanger. He went to work as a teacher in the Auburn school system and Boothbay Region Schools, retiring in 2019. Roger loved being a special education teacher, and it showed in the care and attention he gave his students over his career. Roger was a gifted educator and mentor. Roger also worked for L.L. Bean for over 10 years and especially enjoyed chatting with Canadian customers. Besides being a teacher, the only thing he took greater joy in was being a grandfather. In addition to his loving wife of Boothbay Harbor, he is survived by two daughters, Aimee and husband Luke Simmons of Chadds Ford, Pa., and Renee Lajoie and husband Jordan Jesiolowski of Methuen, Mass., two brothers, Charles Lajoie of Lewiston, and Lionel Lajoie and wife Cathy of Lewiston, a sister, Muriel Turgeon of Chula Vista, Calif., three grandchildren, Calvin and Caroline Simmons, and Mathilda Jesiolowski, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Constance Morin, a granddaughter, Audrey Simmons, a sister-in-law, Joline Lajoie, and a close friend, Louise Forgues. Services will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 1 p.m., in the Upper Church of Ss. Peter & Paul Basilica. No visitation. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to either the

Boothbay Region

Food Pantry

125 Townsend Avenue

Boothbay Harbor,

ME 04538

or the, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

P.O. Box 414238

Boston, MA 02241-4238

