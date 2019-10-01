SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Mahlia, a 16-year-old from Durham, Maine, and patient at Shriners Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts, has been selected to represent the hospital as a patient ambassador and a standard bearer at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 3-6, 2019.

Mahlia, along with patient ambassadors from the 21 other Shriners Hospitals for Children locations, will enjoy a rare “inside the ropes” experience at the nationally televised stop on the PGA Tour. She will meet and interact with the professional golfers competing in the tournament, who include five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, and the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer Brooks Koepka. As a standard bearer, she will carry players’ scores for the gallery. Mahlia’s story will also be featured during the Golf Channel’s broadcast of the tournament.

“It’s such an honor to be chosen,” says Mahlia. “I’m super excited for this awesome opportunity to give back to my hospital, which has given me so much ability to take part in sports and just live my life as a teenage girl.”

Born in Shanxi, China, Mahlia was severely burned in a house fire as an infant leading to the loss of both of her feet. When she was 3-years-old, she was adopted by Kevin and Erienne of Durham, who brought her to the Springfield Shriners Hospital, where she had surgery and receives prosthetic services.

Today, Mahlia is in her a junior year of high school, works a part-time job and is a thriving athlete. When she is not crushing sprints with her running blades at track meets, Mahlia is fulfilling her competitive spirit through gymnastics, skiing, cheerleading or her all-time favorite sport, sled hockey. She aspires to be a photojournalist and travel the world.

“Shriners Hospital has made all of this possible for me,” she says.

This year will mark the 37th annual tournament at TPC Summerlin and welcomes another stellar field to compete for a $7 million purse. For more information visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

