LEWISTON — The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday night to a downtown Lisbon Street smoking ban, after multiple business owners called it a worsening situation that is a barrier to business development downtown.

The council, which also approved the final reading of a ban affecting all city parks and recreational areas, took up the issue after hearing from some business owners who operate near Dufresne Plaza. Many described issues with a nearby business, large crowds of people smoking in the same area, and constant littering.

Peter Rinck, CEO of Rinck Advertising, said there are hundreds of cigarette butts littering the stairs and sidewalks near his business.

“We’ve got a real issue on Lisbon Street and we should take advantage of this ordinance,” he said.

Many, responding to critics of the ordinance, said the ban is not “government overreach,” rather a public safety and business-friendly measure.

Some business owners said they have considered moving because of the issue.

Shanna Breton, who owns Poise Yoga Studio at 351 Lisbon St., said clients sometimes have to walk through crowds of people smoking in order to get into her business, and the issue “is embarrassing because I teach breathing exercises. It makes me want to relocate.”

Many of the businesses represented Tuesday operate near Complete Labor & Staffing, a temporary job agency at 64 Lisbon St.

Kevin Morin, who owns 46 Lisbon St., said the smoking issue has been a negative factor in finding prospective tenants for his rental unit and first-floor retail tenant in the building. He said downtown business owners have been dealing with the issue with more frequency after Complete Labor & Staffing moved in.

Rick Caldwell of Heirloom Arrangements, a flower shop at 50 Lisbon St., said they love to keep the front doors open when they can, making it inviting for customers who enjoy coming in to smell fresh flowers.

“But, we can’t do it anymore,” he said. “At 2 p.m. every day there’s 25 people outside smoking. You can smell smoke inside the shop.”

Michael Dostie, owner of J. Dostie Jewelers and chairman of the Downtown Lewiston Association, said the issue is “a very real barrier to new investment and business development.”

Dostie said the city recently called a parking ban for street sweeping downtown. “Friday morning it was beautiful. Four days later, it’s not.”

“If anyone doesn’t think it’s a real problem, take a look at the streets outside,” he said.

While many have questioned how the city will enforce the issue, business and building owner David Dubord said other communities have had success. He said he recently visited downtown Brunswick, which has a similar ban.

“I think most people will abide by the ordinance,” he said.

Mary Caron, a health promotion coordinator at Healthy Androscoggin, said secondhand smoke is harmful in any amount and that cigarette butts are the most littered item on the planet.

She said she recently spoke with officials who drafted the Brunswick ordinance and there have been no complaints from businesses there regarding the ban.

Other cities and towns in Maine, like Camden, Bangor and Saco, have similar bans.

The city has not yet set fine amounts for violating the proposed ordinance.

Rental registration

Also on Tuesday, the City Council approved final passage of a registration requirement for multifamily buildings.

The new ordinance will require all property owners with three or more units to register with the city by March 2020.

Voting unanimously in September, officials called the ordinance a compromise after years of discussions on a potential rental registration program in Lewiston, which supporters have said would provide the city with up-to-date contact information and other necessary data to boost communication with code enforcement.

The city initially considered a fee-based system, which in exchange would have added more code enforcement staff. But after pushback from many property owners, a subcommittee recommended a series of measures, including the nonfee-based registry and a permanent housing committee, put in place by the council last month.

Councilors reminded the public Tuesday that the subcommittee vote on the recommended ordinance was 11-0, with members from across the political spectrum.

