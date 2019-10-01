POLAND — Selectpersons learned Tuesday night that Poland Spring Water Co. was mistakenly assessed about $38,000 in personal property taxes in this year’s budget.

Assessing agent Ron Duplisea said 12 tractor-trailer trucks owned by the bottling firm had already been assessed excise taxes and they could not be double-taxed as business assets.

Duplisea and Executive Assistant Nikki Pratt agreed that the $125,000 budgeted for unexpected expenses would cover the mistake.

Duplisea added that the error will not impact property tax bills already sent.

Selectpersons authorized Town Manager Matthew Garside to use money from the timber harvest on the Sadie Jackson lot on Estes Way to pay for concrete blocks to build three bins for recyclables at the transfer station.

Two other lots, a section of the Bragdon Hill Conservation area and the Mingo lot off Tiger Hill Road, will have boundaries and trees marked for timber harvesting as well.

Garside was also authorized by the board to begin negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters and Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, Local 5232, which represents the Poland Fire Rescue Department.

Garside announced that the study on installing traffic lights at Routes 122 and 26 has been completed by the Maine Department of Transportation and is awaiting its decision.

A study of Megquire Hill Road by MDOT has also been requested by the town. Residents have expressed serious concerns about vehicles speeding on the state road.

