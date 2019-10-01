LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday night to accept the highest bids for a loader and a sand spreader.

The town received four bids for a loader that had been used at the transfer station. Voters approved spending up to $175,000 over three years in June to buy a new loader for the Public Works Department. The current loader at the department was to replace the older model at the transfer station.

The high bidder on the loader was David Richardson of North Turner, at $7,600. The lowest bid was $4,222.

Three bids were received for the sand spreader. Custom Chrome Motors of Jay was the highest bidder at $412. The lowest bid was $122.

Selectmen voted earlier this year to buy a Komatsu loader for $163,170. If Public Works foreman Bill Nichols believed an extended three-year warranty was necessary, the cost could increase to $166,500.

Town Manager Stephen Gould said purchase of the new loader was a difficult process. Although residents voted to buy the loader and spend up to $175,000, he said, they did not authorize the board to enter into a contract to buy it.

There will be an article added to the annual town meeting warrant that would ask voters to authorize selectmen to enter into contracts. If there is another special town meeting this year, Gould said would add a warrant article to authorize selectmen to enter into contracts.

Jay put a warrant article pertaining to this in its April town meeting warrant for 2019-20.

Selectmen also voted to allow the Police Department to spend $600 in drug forfeiture money on equipment.

In another matter, the board agreed it should be up to voters to decide whether to allow marijuana sales in town.

Gould said the town was receiving many inquiries about marijuana products.

He added the town may hold an informational meeting or public hearing on the matter in the future.

