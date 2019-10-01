Belgrade

Tuesday, Sept. 24 MSGA Women’s Best Two Balls of Four results: GROSS: Kathleen Drake, Leslie Guenther, Kristin Kannegieser, Martha Soule 138; Micki Meggison, Kathi O’Grady, Catherine Studley, Erin Weimer 149; Nancy Bither, Maureen Lano, Kim Lazenby, Lisa Wintle 154; Donna Brewster, Deb Clauson, Ruth Colucci, Melissa Johnson 155; Kim Burnham, Mary Latini, Maureen Wedge, Diana Wescott 160, Stacy Calderwood, Emily Christy, Nancy Field, Ann Houser 164. NET: Darlene Davison, Margaret Hillman, Linda Laughlin, Bea McGarvey 121; Maggie Black, Sheila Brocki, Debby Gardner, Liz Wiltshire 121; Charlotte Cole, Patricia MacDonald, Rhonda Pellerin, Rachel Therrien 122; Lisa Carew, Carolyn Cianchette, Maria Cianchette, Cindy Maxsimic 124; Judy Ducharme, Linda Morin-Pasco, Sandy Royce, Diane York 124; Jodi Cornelio, Patti Gagne, Kathie Gunning, Pearl St. Pierre 124. GROSS SKINS: Hole 1 Deb Clauson 3, Hole 10 Debby Gardner 3, Hole 11 Leslie Guenther 3. NET SKINS: Hole 1 Jan Hill 2, Hole 3 Sue Coffin 3, Hole 11 Maggie Black 2, Hole 14 Catherine Studley 3, Hole 18 Pearl St. Pierre 2. PINS: Hole 2 Sheila Brocki 4.7, Hole 5 Sherrie Thomas 2.10, Hole 8 Micki Meggison 4.3, Hole 13 Cheryl Degrandpre 2.9, Hole 17 Cheryl Cole 0.0.

Cheryl Cole of Old Marsh Country Club snagged an ace on the 122-yard 17th hole at Belgrade Lakes on Sept. 23. Teammates in the Best Two Balls of Four tournament were Shirley Bourne, Cheryl Paradis, and Connie Paradis. The ace was Cheryl’s fourth hole in one.

Fairlawn

Wedensday, Sept. 25 senior league three ball points results: 1. Marty Eyre/Don Wilson/John Moreau/Ken Austin 82 2. Dale Brown/Norm Ford/John Mathieu/Vic Labrecque 79 3. Chanel Leblanc/Don Hawthorne/Mike Bell/Bob Bolduc NA; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Steve Bergeron 6’5.5″ 2. Rick Grant 8’11” 3. Mike Bell 24’10” No. 13 — 1. Marty Eyre 2’10” 2. Norm Ford 4′ 3. Dale Brown 14’8″.

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Sept. 24 senior league points results: 1. Bob Norton +64 2. Rick Dostie +62 3. Jim Morin +48 4. Steve Brooker +37; Pins: No. 3 — Rick Dostie 10’5” No. 5 — Rick Dostie 7’1” No. 13 — Matt Brooker 8’2” No. 16 — Matt Brooker 16’1”; Skins: Gross — Dan Pomerleau No. 5, Steve Brooker No. 7 and No. 15, Dan Lavoie No. 11, Bob Norton No. 13; Net — Cliff Clegg No. 6 and No. 18.

Martindale

CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Reid Birdsall 72, Truman Libby 73, Bruce Bubier 74; Net: Dennis McNeish 59, Phil McCabe 60M, Bob Wood 60; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Gene Reny 5, Munro Dodge 77, Bob Pellerin 78; Net: Mike Flanagan 64M, Mark Kamen 64M Colin Roy 64; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Greg Page 75, Tom Kus 76, Fred Roig 80; NET: Dale Northrup 63, Alan Caron 64, Claude Roy 65; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Ray Brochu 76, Mike McGuire 80M, Paul Pooler 80; Net: Ddennis Gagne 62, Tom Davis 65M, Hank Aho 65; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Lou Legacy 85M, Cy Thompson 85M, Bill Blakemore 85; Net:, Dave Clifford 64, Paul Sherman 65, GreBarmore 67; Super Senior: Gross: Bob Ouellette 86; NET: Bob Coates 66; Best Ball Gross: Eric Linquist, Fred Roig, Joe Shaw Bob Pellerin 66, Greg Barmore, Reid Birdsall, Phil cCarthy Dugan Shipway 69M; Best Ball Net: , Dave Clifford, Mark Kamen, Alan Reed, Dale Northrup 54, Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 55M;Pins:No. 4 Mike Baillargeon 7′ 4” Bill Fairchild 7′ 9” Paul Sherman 9′ 7” Joe Shaw 9′ 7” No. 9 Larry Whittkaer 1′ 3” Paul Sherman 13′ 4” Bruce Bubier 14′ 5” No 11 Len Langlais 5′ 3” Jim Dunbar 7′ 4” Gene Reny 8′ 2” No 17 Gene Reny 3′ 1” Colin Roy 5′ 9” Bruce Bubier 6′ 8” SKINS: Gross:#8 Wayne Sanford(3) #10 Alan Caron(3) #13 Bob Pellerin(3) #15 Eric Linquist3) #18 Reid Birdsall(3) NET #4 Mark Kamen(1) #7 Tom Davis(2) #9 Larry Whittaker(1) #11 Leo Lever(0) #14 Ben Doody(1) #17 Barry Gates(0)

2019 President’s Cup results: Final — Jon Mercier/Craig Chapman d. Bill Shrader/Mike Lavoie; Semi-Finalists —Jim Piper/Matt Simard, Matt Myrick/Nate Gould.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 senior two ball results: 1. Tom Skelton/Tim Fitzgerald 57 2. Matt Carroll/Ron Morin 60 3. Rick Miles/Bill Shrader 61 3. Richard Legendre/Roland Legendre 61; Pin: No. 4 — Fred Bishop 15′; Skins: Gross — Ernie Ashton No. 5, Roland Legendre No. 6 and No. 12, Wayne Hackett No. 15.

Sunday, Sept. 22 individual points results: 1. Tim Fitzgerald +10 2.Steve Brooker +8 3. Andy Bedard +5 3. Paul Croteau +5 5. Kyle Bourassa +2 6. Tim Veilleux +1; Skins: Gross — Ryan Wilkins No. 4 and Matt Brooker No. 15; Net — Paul Croteau No. 8, Steve Brooker No. 18.

Saturday Sept. 21 results: Individual point quota — 1. Ray Martel +5 2. Dave Luce +4 2. Matt Nicole +4 4. Larry Godin +3 4. Matt Carroll +3 6. Ron Morin +6; Team point quota — 1. Matt Carroll – Johnny Grant/Larry Godin/Marty Bouchard +5 2. Paul Robinson/Ryan Wilkins/Dave Luce E 3. Mike Doucette/Randall Doucette/Hien Nguyen/Glenn Tracey -1; Skins: Gross — Matt Myrick No. 1, Scott Lever No. 11, Dave Luce No. 13; Net — Marty Bouchard No. 6, Larry Godin No. 14, Ron Morin.

Friday, Sept. 20 results: Individual: Net — 1. Jim Ouellette 76-67 2. Jason Rouleau 87-69 3. Doug Craib 77-71 3. Rick Miles 81-71; Skins: Gross — Jim Thornton No. 2 No. 5 and No. 15, Ron Blanchette No 7 and No. 8, Doug Craib No. 9; Net — Rick Miles No. 1.

Springbrook

Wednesday, Sept. 25 senior league point quota results: 1. Ray Fletcher +5 1. John Gross +5.

Turner Highlands

Monday Senior Ladies League: 1. Sherry Deschaine +7 2. Joan Boynton + 2.

Monday men’s league results: Finals winners: Andy Ricker/Dave Shaw.

Tuesday night men’s league results: Flight One winners: Tim Doyle Jr/Luke Bourassa; Flight two winners: Warren Walton/Mick Naylor.

Senior league: 1. Peter Mercier/Richard Beaudet +7 2. Kenny Merrill/Keith Gunning +5; Pin: No. 10 — Tom Mawhinney 4’3″.

Sugarloaf

Tuesday, Sept. 24 MSGA women’s results: QUOTA CHALLENGE Flight 1: Carolyn Cianchette +5, Micki Meggison +1, Margaret Hillman 0, Peggy Wilson -1, Maria Cianchette -2, Catherine Boyle -2, Catherine Studley -3, Sherrie Coval-Goldsmith -3. Flight 2: Prudie Duross 0, Darlene Davison -1, Melinda Eaton -2, Jill Knowles -2, Vicki Lindquist -3, Margo Audiffred -3, Moira LaChance -3, Bonnie Cote -3. Flight 3: Linda Laughlin +3, Carol Walsh +2, Alison Watkins +1, Cindy Maxsimic +1, Marcia Chute 0, Doreen Robinson 0, Maureen Collins -1, Sheila Colby -1. GROSS SKINS: Hole 2 Kathi O’Grady 4, Hole 13 Maria Cianchette 4, Hole 18 Maria Cianchette 3. NET SKINS: Hole 8 Carol Walsh 1, Hole 10 Carolyn Cianchette 2, Hole 11 Catherine Studley 1, Hole 12 Peggy Wilson 3, Hole 13 Carol Walsh 3. PINS: Hole 3 Micki Meggison, Hole 8 Maureen Lano, Hole 11 Catherine Studley, Hole 15 Kathy-Rae Emmi.