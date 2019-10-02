BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a local man on drug charges Monday as he was exiting a train.

Officers of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested John Katula, 44, on two felony charges for having and trafficking methamphetamine. One of the charges carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison; the other, five years.

In a news release, Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland wrote that drug agents, assisted by Brunswick police, Amtrak police and State Police officers, arrested Katula at 4:30 p.m. as he returned from Boston with a shipment of “crystal” methamphetamine.

Agents approached Katula as he exited the Amtrak Downeaster in the city’s downtown.

Katula was found to have a large quantity of methamphetamine, which drug agents said was going to be distributed in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, according to the release.

Katula had been free on bail on a charge of violating a protection-from-abuse order. He also was charged with violating conditions of release.

Authorities seized 108 grams of “crystal” methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000 and other items associated with distributing the drug, according to the statement.

Katula was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland where bail was set at $10,000. He was expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in Portland.

« Previous

filed under: