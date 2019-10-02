BRUNSWICK — Police arrested a local man on drug charges Monday as he was exiting a train.

John Katula Photo by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

Officers of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested John Katula, 44, on two felony charges for having and trafficking methamphetamine. One of the charges carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison; the other, five years.

In a news release, Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland wrote that drug agents, assisted by Brunswick police, Amtrak police and State Police officers, arrested Katula at 4:30 p.m. as he returned from Boston with a shipment of “crystal” methamphetamine.

Agents approached Katula as he exited the Amtrak Downeaster in the city’s downtown.

Katula was found to have a large quantity of methamphetamine, which drug agents said was going to be distributed in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties, according to the release.

Katula had been free on bail on a charge of violating a protection-from-abuse order. He also was charged with violating conditions of release.

Authorities seized 108 grams of “crystal” methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000 and other items associated with distributing the drug, according to the statement.

Katula was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland where bail was set at $10,000. He was expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in Portland.

