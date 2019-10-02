Three of the nation’s largest credit reporting agencies are suing the state of Maine in federal court over a first-of-its-kind law to protect survivors of domestic violence from financial ruin by prohibiting the reporting of bad credit that was a result of their abuse.

The law focuses especially on debts that are run up in a victim’s name by their abusive partner.

While other states have passed laws defining economic abuse, Maine’s law is the first to require those debts be excluded from a credit report.

The law, sponsored by state Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, passed the Legislature unanimously was signed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in June soon after its final passage, and it went on the books with hundreds of other new laws in Maine just last week.

Fay said she introduced the bill on behalf of constituents she met while campaigning.

In its suit filed on Sept. 26, the Data Industry Association contends that Maine’s new law is preempted by federal law, which doesn’t allow bad debt that’s a result of domestic abuse to be shielded from its reports. The association represents the nation’s large credit reporting agencies, including Experian, Trans Union and Equifax.

The association is also suing the state over another new law that would set limits on the reporting of medical debt as part of a credit report.

In its suit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, the association argues that any state law that attempts to regulate the content of a consumer’s credit report is preempted by the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1996.

Those who testified in support of the new economic abuse law this year said their abusers often controlled their finances and racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars of bad debt in their names, leaving them in financial ruin once the relationship was over.

Testimony in support of the bill included information from the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, which surveyed 135 domestic violence survivors in Maine in 2018 and found that 89 percent reported that their abusive partners reacted either negatively or very negatively when the issue of finances came up.

The survey also showed that 74 percent said they were either never, infrequently or only occasionally accustomed to making their own financial decisions when in the abusive relationship; 72 percent said their abusive partners lied to them about money all the time or frequently; 72 percent said they had their personal purchases monitored all the time or frequently; and 63 percent said they always or frequently hid personal purchases for their children from their abusive partners.

In addition, 81 percent of survivors said financial issues were a barrier when they tried to break away from an abusive relationship, Francine Garland Stark, the coalition’s executive director, told lawmakers.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, whose office will be tasked with defending the new laws, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

