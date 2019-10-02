This week the Buzz is on the move.

Legends Sports Bar & Grill announced last month it would move to 4 Mollison Way in Lewiston for bigger quarters.

That building, near the entrance of the Fairgrounds Business Park, has been home to Winners Circle off-track betting and had been for sale for several years.

On Tuesday night, the Lewiston City Council approved Winners Circles’ request to relocate its liquor license to 12 Mollison Way, just down the block, inside Marco’s Restaurant.

Marco’s co-owner Duane Arnold said the plan is to rent Winners Circle 1,500 square feet, which will leave the restaurant with plenty of space for more than 200 seats.

“We’re just waiting for the city to approve our renovations,” he said. “We think the two businesses would be a great fit.”

Winners Circle, owned by LRI, Inc., is one of four licensed OTBs in the state. Patrons wagered just over $3 million at the Lewiston location in 2018, according to an annual report by the Maine State Harness Racing Commission.

Food on the move!

The Green Ladle is adding family-friendly, and waistline-friendly, takeout.

Starting in about two weeks, students in the Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s culinary arts program will offer two- and four-person meals to go Monday through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chef Dan Caron said menus will be announced on Saturday for the following week and include a healthy option of 650 calories or less per meal as well as a comfort food option each day.

“We’re doing it so we can increase our lesson plans here at the Ladle, so they can cook different varieties of foods,” Caron said. “The kids can get creative with the menu.”

Meals can be picked up hot, microwave-ready or oven-ready. Prices will change based on offerings. He estimated that a meal for two with an entree, starch, vegetable or salad and bread of the day will be about $20.

Comfort foods include meals like shepherd’s pie, barbecue spareribs and meatloaf. Healthy foods include salmon, chicken breast and fish. Dressing, rubs, chowders, soups and desserts will also be available as add-ons.

One of the hopes is bringing families back to the table to eat together, Caron said.

The culinary arts program has 71 students. He said they’ll need to figure out calories, protein and practice other skills like bookkeeping.

Right now, students cook for the public January through May in twice-weekly lunches and at catered events.

“We tend to do a lot of comfort foods at the Ladle, because that’s what our customers order,” he said. “It’ll get them out of their comfort zone cooking different items.”

Someone is on the move . . .

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce teased this week that the new president and CEO will be announced at next Thursday’s monthly breakfast at Martindale Country Club.

Any bets who it’ll be?

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings.

