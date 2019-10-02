Winners Circle OTB received city approval Tuesday to move its liquor license about a hundred yards down the street to 12 Mollison Way where the plan is for it to share a building with Marco’s Restaurant, pictured, in the Fairgrounds Business Park off Main Street in Lewiston. Legends Sports Bar & Grill moved from its previous location into the former Winners Circle building with a grand opening coming very soon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

This week the Buzz is on the move.

Legends Sports Bar & Grill announced last month it would move to 4 Mollison Way in Lewiston for bigger quarters.

That building, near the entrance of the Fairgrounds Business Park, has been home to Winners Circle off-track betting and had been for sale for several years.

On Tuesday night, the Lewiston City Council approved Winners Circles’ request to relocate its liquor license to 12 Mollison Way, just down the block, inside Marco’s Restaurant.

Marco’s co-owner Duane Arnold said the plan is to rent Winners Circle 1,500 square feet, which will leave the restaurant with plenty of space for more than 200 seats.

“We’re just waiting for the city to approve our renovations,” he said. “We think the two businesses would be a great fit.”

Winners Circle, owned by LRI, Inc., is one of four licensed OTBs in the state. Patrons wagered just over $3 million at the Lewiston location in 2018, according to an annual report by the Maine State Harness Racing Commission.

Food on the move!

Lewiston Regional Technical Center students Katlyn Dyer, left and Kayden Darling, center, make caramel pecan bars as Jacob Millett, right, carries away apple dumplings they made Wednesday morning in the kitchen at The Green Ladle. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

 

 

The Green Ladle is adding family-friendly, and waistline-friendly, takeout.

Starting in about two weeks, students in the Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s culinary arts program will offer two- and four-person meals to go Monday through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chef Dan Caron said menus will be announced on Saturday for the following week and include a healthy option of 650 calories or less per meal as well as a comfort food option each day.

“We’re doing it so we can increase our lesson plans here at the Ladle, so they can cook different varieties of foods,” Caron said. “The kids can get creative with the menu.”

Meals can be picked up hot, microwave-ready or oven-ready. Prices will change based on offerings. He estimated that a meal for two with an entree, starch, vegetable or salad and bread of the day will be about $20.

Comfort foods include meals like shepherd’s pie, barbecue spareribs and meatloaf. Healthy foods include salmon, chicken breast and fish. Dressing, rubs, chowders, soups and desserts will also be available as add-ons.

One of the hopes is bringing families back to the table to eat together, Caron said.

The culinary arts program has 71 students. He said they’ll need to figure out calories, protein and practice other skills like bookkeeping.

J’Quita Rembert mixes ingredients that will go into crab cakes in the kitchen of the Green Ladle at LRTC in Lewiston on Wednesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Right now, students cook for the public January through May in twice-weekly lunches and at catered events.

“We tend to do a lot of comfort foods at the Ladle, because that’s what our customers order,” he said. “It’ll get them out of their comfort zone cooking different items.”

Someone is on the move . . .

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce teased this week that the new president and CEO will be announced at next Thursday’s monthly breakfast at Martindale Country Club.

Any bets who it’ll be?

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
food, lewiston maine, restaurants
Related Stories
Latest Articles