LEWISTON – James W. Hunnewell, 95, a longtime resident of Auburn died Sunday Sept. 29, at Marshwood Nursing Home. He was born in Auburn on Dec. 15, 1923, a son of the late Grover and Catherine (Neal) Hunnewell. He was educated in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little class of 1941. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Jim married the former Carol Drake on August 23, 1947, she predeceased him on Feb. 11, 2011. He worked for many years as a cutter for New England Counter Shoe. His favorite thing was working on his family farm and took great pride in the farm and all his work.

James is survived by his three children, Cathy Hunnewell of Leeds, David Hunnewell of Auburn and Danny Hunnewell and his wife Sue of Pownal; a sister, Beatrice Libby and husband Clifford of New Gloucester, a brother, George Hunnewell of Windham; his three grandchildren, Jennifer Edmondson, Erin O’Brien and Sean O’Brien.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth O’Brien-Hamel; and four brothers, Louis, Walter, John and Frank Hunnewell.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to James’ life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation Fortin Auburn Friday Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal will be held at Pine Street Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

