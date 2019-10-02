DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Hewlett Packard personal computer Premier 7 that was compromised a few months ago. I’m looking for someone to clean out my computer and not charge me a fortune. Is there such a person who is fair to seniors? I need my computer to keep in touch with my children. Thank you so much. Your work is great for all of us.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m a senior citizen and am wondering where one could learn the basics of using a computer in the Turner area. I’m finding that even the simple processes are becoming too complex and I need to update my knowledge base.

— Barb, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently my computer crashed. I was able to retrieve 90% of my information and most things are working. However, I cannot connect with Facebook. I seem to be in some type of round robin thing. I need to set a password, but I don’t ever remember having one in the first place. Facebook directs me to check my email, but there is nothing there.

About every three days a code shows up. Everyone I have asked tells me that my chances of getting back on Facebook are about 1 in 1,000. Do you have anyone in your records that might be able to help me? I love your column!

— Gail, no town

ANSWER: I’m asking all seniors who use a computer to make recommendations for computer assistance. There is a huge need out there for training and for problem-solving.

As far as Facebook goes, of course you can get back into it. Those codes you are getting in your email need to be used to create a new password. It really is easy, but the code expires if you don’t use it within a certain amount of time. You may want to try again. Go to your Facebook account, type in your email then use the latest code when prompted. You will be asked to create a new password, confirm it by typing it again then you should be all set.

For further help, SeniorsPlus in Lewiston may also have someone they can vouch for. The telephone number is 795-4010.

In the Rolodex, I have Buck Buchanan at [email protected] or 784-629 and Jim Fish at Action Computer Services. His number is 786-8740. Both technicians have been recommended by other readers.

Another idea is to contact your local high school or community college if you don’t have computer-savvy children or grandchildren around. These young people are natural-born computer whizzes because they grew up with the technology. It wouldn’t hurt to ask a teacher if they have someone in their computer classes who could help you. Befriend a student and decide together on a fair hourly rate. Their computer knowledge is considerable, and perhaps you can teach them a thing or two about the world as well. I would be lost without the teenagers in my life!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know of an experienced antique car appraiser? Please contact me at 375-8988.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Once again, I need the help of my faithful readers! Please write in if you have an appraiser to recommend so we can freshen up my Rolodex.

