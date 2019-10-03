PARIS — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting a free workshop entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over at the following times and locations:
– South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu.

 

