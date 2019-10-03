Fox Ridge

Sept. 28-29 Calcutta Results: 1. Colby Gilbert/John Coutts -20 2. Dan Pomerleau/Bob Norton -13 3. Brian Cameron/Scott Grondin -12 4. Matt Kelly/Scott Mallar -11; Sunday’s Results: Blind draw points — 1. John Coutts/Tony Olmstead +5 2. Larry Godin/Bob Norton +3 Jon Grant/Dan Pomerleau +1 Mike Pietroski/Rocky Copp E; Pins: No. 3 — John Coutts 18’7″ No. 5 — Jon Breton 7’11” No. 13 — Jon Grant 4′ No. 16 — Gary Turcotte 19’2″ Skins: Gross — Scott Grondin No. 1, Carl Goody No. 2, Dan Pomerleau No. 4, Jon Breton No. 5, John Coutts No. 6 and No. 11, Gary Turcotte No. 13, Mike Vanzandt No. 14, Mike Fortin No. 15 Net — Brian Cameron No. 9; Saturday’s results: Blind draw points results — 1. Moe Ouellette/Brian Cameron +10 2. Tony Olmstead/Kyle Pouliot +8 3. John Coutts/Spenser Perkins +4 4. Mike Pietroski/Bruce Cox +2; Pins: No. 3 — Carl Goody 10’11” No. 5 — Gary Turcotte 19’3″ No. 13 — Bruce Cox 5’1″ No. 16 — John Coutts 20’7.5″; Skins: Gross — Moe Ouellette No. 1, Tony Olmstead No. 5, Dan Lavoie No. 6, John Coutts No. 7, Kyle Pouliot No. 9, Mike Pietroski No. 10, Scott Mallar No. 11; Net — Brian Cameron No. 13.

Martindale

Sunday, Sept. 29 individual point quota results: 1. Mike Doucette +3 2. Ryan Wilkins +2 2. Brad Myers +2 2. Rocky Myers +2 5. Jason Dolley E; Skins: Gross — Mike Doucette No. 6 and No. 17, Ethan Guerette No. 7, Ryan Wilkins No. 8, Rocky Myers No. 12, Jason Dolley No. 15; Net — Jason Ward No. 10.

Saturday, Sept. 28 Pinehurst results: Gross — 1. Brian Bilodeau/Jeff Cole 69 2. Scott Lever/Matt Nicole 74 3. Kyle Bourassa/Jace Pearson 75 4. Craig Chapman/Andrew Slattery 76 4. Paul Croteau/Corey Woodhead 76; Net — 1. Doug Craib/Neil Mayo 69 1. Ben Gautier/Jamie Grattelo 69 3. Bob Blanchette/Blanchette 71 3. Rocky Myers/Tom Skelton 71 3. Ken Shaw/David Cecere 71; Team Pins: No. 4 — Rocky Myers/Tom Skelton 9’11” No. 9 — Scott Lever/Matt Nicol 4’7″ No. 11 — Jim Piper/Tim Jordan 15’10” No. 17 — Scott Lever/Matt Nicole 1’10” Team Skins: Gross — Vance Pearson/Kelly Cates No. 7, Jim Piper/Tim Jordan No. 11, Jace Pearson/Kyle Bourassa No. 15, Brian Bilodeau/Jeff Cole No. 18; Net — Jon Mercier/Matt Ouellette No. 1, Jamie Grattelo/Ben Gautier No. 5, Ryan Thompson/Tom Labrie No. 10.

Friday, Sept. 27 individual point quota results: 1. Brian Bilodeau +5 2. Doug Craib +3 2. Wayne Hackett +3 4. Jim Hood +2; Skins: Gross — Ron Blanchette No. 6, No. 11 and No. 16, Melissa Johnson No. 7, Brian Bilodeau No. 16, Wayne Hackett No. 17; Net — Jim Thornton No. 1, Jim Hood No. 5, Jason Ward No. 8.

Nonesuch

Tuesday, Oct. 1 MSGA Women’s results: Flight 1: Gross — Kristin Kannegieser 73, Ruth Colucci, 76, Kathi O’Grady 79, Cheryl Degrandpre 82; Net — Cindi Kostis 64, Sherrie Coval-Goldsmith 65, Lisa Wintle 68, Elaine Politis 69, Peggy Wilson 69; Flight two: Gross — Laura Lipman 87, Margo Audiffred 89, Barbara Golter 92, Patty McDonald 92; Net — Meg Lyon 66, Terry Sullivan 71, Carolyn Hickey 72, Pearl St. Pierre 74; Flight three: Gross — Debbie Porter 91, Pam Jandreau 92, Theresa Kelley 96, Irene Schultz 96, Shirley Bourne 96; Net — Ann Anthony 68, Patricia Bailey 69, Penny Guerin 73, June Bureau 73, Anne Barnes 73; Flight four: Gross — Madeline Kilmister 97, Lila Geis 99, Diane Hiera 102, Joy Wallingford 103; Net — Jean Smith 69, Joanne Allaire 70, Jean Pratt 74, Elizabeth Goodwin 75; Skins: Gross — Kathy-Rae Emmi No. 16, Laura Lipman No. 17, Lisa Wintle No. 11, Pam Jandreau, Catherine Studley No. 3; Net — Anne Raynor No. 7, Helen Treadwell No. 12, Margo Audiffred No. 2, Marcia Chute No. 8, Gail Kelleher No. 9

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept. 29 individual points results: 1. Tom Tiner +4 2. Steve Bodge E; Pins: No. 2 — Brad Pattershall 6’3″ No. 8 — Joe Mertzel 29’5″ No. 13 — Steve Bodge 18’5″; Skins: Gross — Brad Pattershall No. 1, Tom Tiner No. 11, Ron Leeman No. 16, Mark Susi No. 17; Net — Brad Pattershall No. 1, Joe Mertzel No. 9 and No. 12, Tom Tiner No. 11 and No. 18, Steve Bodge No. 13, Ron Leeman No. 16.

Sunday, Sept. 29 Mixed League Finale scramble results: Gross — Ashley Golden/Ken Carver/Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc 64; Net — 1. Alice Brooks/ Terry Brooks/Carmen Cohen/Sid Cohen 64/55.3 2. Claire Carpentier/Bill Crane/Cathy Roy/Ray Roy 64/55.6; Pins: No. 2 — Patti Ayotte 5’7″ No. 8 — Terry Brooks 6’6″ No. 13 — Sid Cohen 6’9″ No. 15 — Debbie Murphy 8’4″; Long Drives: Blue — Leo Bellemare; Green — Patti Ayotte.

Saturday, Sept. 28 two-ball wheel results: Gross — 1. Sid Cohen/Dave St. Andre 70 1. Bob Kent/Sid Cohen 70 1. Lou Maurice/John Murphy 70; Net — 1. Ken Carver/Rick Shea 57 2. Jim Fennessy/Rachel Newman 58 2. Ken Carver/Leo Bellemare 58 2. Kenm Carver/Tim Mynahan 58; Pins: No. 2 — Brandon Marcotte 17’5″ No. 8 — Ron Leeman 8’8″ No. 13 — Dave Kus 16’5″ No. 15 — Leo Bellemare 5’4″; Skins: Gross — Ken Carver No. 5 and No. 11, Dick Therrien No. 8, Ray Roy No. 12, Lou Maurice No. 13, Sid Cohen No. 14; Net — Bill Crane No. 4, Ken Carver No. 5 and No. 11, Ray Roy No. 12, Sid Cohen No. 14.

« Previous