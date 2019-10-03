Sanford (3-1) at Lewiston (1-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Blue Devils are showing explosiveness and perseverance but turnovers have a way of negating both.

Edward Little (0-4) at Oxford Hills (2-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Matchup has always had its twists and turns, especially on homecoming at Gouin.

Mt. Blue (2-2) at Hampden (1-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cougars have a better record than their remaining opponents, so they have a chance to build momentum going into playoffs.

Leavitt (4-0) at Poland (1-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Neither teams has trouble scoring points. The difference in the records is a 25-per-game difference in points allowed.

Lisbon (2-2) at Spruce Mountain (4-0)

Friday 7 p.m.

With his five-touchdown performance against Madison/Carrabec, Brandon Frey outscored four D South teams last week.

Mountain Valley (1-3) at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (3-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Falcons defense has played well the last two weeks, but will have its work cut out against D South’s most prolific offense (38.3 ppg).

Oak Hill (2-2) at Madison/Carrabec (1-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Coming off of their Dirigo forfeit/bye, Raiders should be well-rested for a tough but important second half.

Gray-New Gloucester (1-3) at Yarmouth (1-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Rivalry game with the added juice of giving the winner a leg up in the 8-man large school playoff race.

Telstar (3-1) at Traip (2-2)

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Long road trip made longer by Saturday night start, but Rebels are rolling with a three-game winning streak.

