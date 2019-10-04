FARMINGTON — The majority of about 30 people dislocated when their residences were destroyed or heavily damaged by the Farmington explosion last month have found suitable housing, Lisa Park Laflin, executive director of the United Way of the Tri Valley Area, said Friday.

Some may be in an apartment without a lease or staying with family while looking for permanent housing, she said.

“No one is in a hotel,” she said.

The 30 people represent several families including children who lost their homes Sept. 16 when a propane gas explosion occurred at the LEAP central office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road. One Farmington firefighter was killed, six other firefighters and LEAP’s maintenance supervisor were seriously or critically injured.

The United Way Explosion Fund has reached over $140,000, Laflin said. It is set up to help those affected by the explosion including LEAP employees, firefighters and their families and those displaced by the explosion. There is a committee made up of town officials, Franklin County emergency management agency staff, firefighter and police representatives, United Way, community members, businesspersons and LEAP representatives among others who decide on the disbursement of the funds. The Chairwoman of the committee is Megan Goodine.

Guidance in this process is also being provided by Maine Emergency Management Agency, disaster donations management personnel.

Nearly $70,000 was dispersed in the first phase in connection to people who were displaced and LEAP employees who were affected. Representatives of the American Red Cross, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, United Way and the town helped identify the families affected,and determine and meet their needs.

Another meeting is scheduled next week.

There are many benefits that have taken place or will be including in Boston and Portland and the local area.

“The community is grateful for the support of all three funds that have been established,” Laflin said.

Besides the United Way fund, there are also the Farmington Firemen’s Benevolent Association and the Farmington Disaster Relief fund. To find out how to donate go to the town of Farmington website: www.farmington-maine.org/

There is also a gofundme account set up to help LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord of Jay. He was burned over half of his body and has several critical injuries. The link is www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord.

