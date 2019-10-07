FARMINGTON — The family of Larry Lord, the maintenance supervisor of LEAP Inc. who was burned over half his body in a liquid propane explosion Sept. 16, reported on his condition and thanked the public through a GoFundMe page over the weekend.

Lord, 61, remained in critical condition Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Lord family’s message issued Sunday said, “Thank you so much for your outpouring of love and support for our family. We take great comfort and inspiration from your prayers, positive thoughts and kind words and support. It means the world to us. And we know Larry is strengthened by your kindness. We are deeply humbled and extremely grateful. Please keep Larry in your prayers.”

It continued, “We’d like to take this time to give you an update on Larry’s condition, as best as we can describe it. As of today October 6, 2019, the medical team here at Mass General Hospital considers Larry’s condition as critical. We remain hopeful and are amazed by Larry’s strength and courage. He continues to receive the best possible care here and we are with him every day. The medical team here has been wonderful. Again, thank you all so much for your support and kindness. Those of you who know Larry know he would be humbled by the attention but please know he appreciates your love. We know he feels it. Thank you, Larry, Sandy, Jenna and the entire Lord Family.”

The explosion killed one firefighter and seriously or critically injured seven others, including Lord. Thirty people lost their homes in the incident.

The conditions of Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, 63, whose brother, Capt. Michael Bell, 68, died in the explosion, and Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, were upgraded Friday. The firefighters remain at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Bell’s condition went from fair to satisfactory and Baxter’s improved from serious to fair.

A Maine Medical Center spokeswoman did not send an update Monday, which means their conditions are unchanged.

The GoFundMe page for Lord has raised more $113,000 as of Monday. To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord. People have been donating to other funds and holding fundraisers to help all who were affected by the explosion.