This year, I retired after 35 years in real estate and I remember two instances with land zoning issues.

The first involved a farmer with more than 200 acres of land in rural New Auburn. He wanted to give his son land on which to build a home. The son would have needed to use a portion for farming. The son did not build a home there and I have always wondered how much that zoning affected his decision. My thought: The son would have been near as his parents aged.

The second zoning issue involved a large parcel of land that bordered Lake Auburn — the public drinking water for Auburn and Lewiston. The Water District had rules and regulations about no construction around the lake, which made sense to me — it’s our drinking water.

I hope those people looking at zoning really weigh the impact of their decisions.

Mary Ann Norcross, Auburn

