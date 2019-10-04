LISBON FALLS – James Duley of Lisbon Falls passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Gloucester, Mass. to Langsford and Billie Duley in 1947. He spent 20 years each in the Navy and at BIW.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Marie; daughter, Jennifer and her companion, Marc Farrin and his daughter Amelia; son, Matthew and his wife Heather and their son Grayson; and siblings, Wendy and Frank.

A service will take place at Lisbon Falls Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to: LACO

