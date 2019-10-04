LEWISTON – Yvette I. Boisvert was born August 28, 1929 and died Sept. 30, 2019. Yvette passed away peacefully at D’Youville Pavillion after a long illness.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; three siblings; three children, one son-in-law; and one grandson. She is survived by two daughters; two brothers and their spouses; one son-in-law; seven grandchildren and and their spouses; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Memorial services to be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, One Civic Center Dr. Augusta, on Thursday Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.

