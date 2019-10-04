RUMFORD – Pauline M. Carver, 87, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter, Cathleen.

Born in Maplewood, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Jan. 29, 1932, in the home that her grandfather built and still remains in the family, the daughter of Ormand and Vivian (Sarty) Kaulback.

Pauline was a kind, caring and giving lady. She loved being a stay at home mom. She held many “Good News” clubs and reached out to many children in her neighborhoods. In her later years she worked at housekeeping, both in private homes and the Samoset Resort. She also loved working at an antique store in Rockland. She loved doing many crafts as well as quilting. Her greatest pleasure was spending time at the “homeplace” in Nova Scotia as well as being with her family. As her great-grandson put it, “she loved to tell old family stories” to anyone who would listen.

Survivors include sons, Floyd Carver of Athol, Mass., and Glenn Carver and wife, Michele of Warren; daughter, Cathleen Arsenault and husband, Andy, of Rumford; grandchildren, Stacey Gilbert and husband, Jeff of Rumford, Gary Arsenault Jr., and wife, Bethany of Gray, Shawn Arsenault of Dixfield, Carson Carver and fiancé, Bailey, of Portland, Mykalia McAuliffe and husband, Corey, of Lewiston, Ethan Carver and wife, Nela, of Lisbon, Jahilenne Moncada of Honduras, Maleah Chadwick of Liberty, Eli Chadwick of Hawaii, Malyla Chadwick of Warren, Luke Chadwick of Warren; great grandchildren Alexis, Trent, Julian, Taylor, Aria, Kingsley, Landen, Finnegan, Evelia, Mia, Heyven; siblings John Kaulback and his wife Marilyn, Mahlon Kaulback, Glenys Foster, Reta Halverson, Alice Taylor and husband Larry of Nova Scotia and Victor Kaulback and wife Patty of British Columbia and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Pearlie Carver, a brother, Thayle Kaulback.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, especially Tammy Bean and Luann Hebert and also to Eileen Wentzell.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276, with Randy Corey officiating. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home after 10 a.m., prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Parkdale Maplewood Cemetery, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Those who desire may contribute to

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Western Maine

PO Box 285,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254 or to

Parkdale Maplewood Cemetery Perpetual Care

c/o Joan Zwicker,

2315 Newburne Road,

Barss Corner, N.S. Bor1AO

