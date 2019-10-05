LEWISTON — Bates College fought back late but fell short, 33-28, against Tufts in a NESCAC footall contest Saturday at Garcelon Field.

Brendan Costa passed for 200 yards and rushed for 62 and Christian Sanfilippo ran for three touchdowns, but the Bobcats (0-4) couldn’t rally back from a 33-14 deficit.

After the teams swapped leads in the first three and a half quarters, Tufts (2-2) broke open a close game by scoring 23 straight points in the second half. Trailing 14-10, the Jumbos took the lead on a 70-yard pass from Frank Roche to Jacob Carroll with 6:10 left in the third. A safety made it 19-14 for Tufts before Winton Blount and Brendon Dolan caught touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 33-14.

Bates scored two late touchdowns, a 1-yard run by Christian Sanfilippo and a 24-yard pass from Costa to Parker Smith.

Liam Spillane gained 61 yards on 11 carries for the Bobcats, who edged the Jumbos in total offense, 373-366.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Providence 7, Maine 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Greg Printz scored three times in the third period and the Providence College men’s hockey team cruised to a 7-0 win over the University of Maine in the season opener Saturday.

Printz also scored in the second period for Providence. Vimal Sukumaran, Jack Duggan and Tyce Thompson each scored one goal.

Jeremy Swayman had 52 saves for the Black Bears, while Michael Lackey had 29 for Providence.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Maine 7, Sacred Heart 0

SHELTON, Conn. — Seven players scored as the Black Bears (2-0) shut out the Pioneers (0-2) for the second straight game Saturday.

Brittany Colton, Ida Press, Vendula Pribylova, Ida Kuoppala, Ally Johnson, Ali Beltz and Claire Jenkins-Coffman scored for Maine.

MEN’S SOCCER

Bates 1, Middlebury 0

LEWISTON — Bobby Dall’s 36th-minute goal was all the Bobcats (6-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) needed to upend the 15th-ranked Panthers (5-1-3, 2-1-3) on Saturday.

Alec Szwarcewicz assisted on Dall’s goal. Bates goalkeeper David Goodstein had five saves.

Ryan Grady made four saves for Middlebury.

FIELD HOCKEY

Middlebury 1, Bates 0

LEWISTON — Erin Nicholas scored as the top-ranked Panthers (10-0, 6-0 NESCAC) edged the No. 14 Bobcats (5-3, 2-3)

Bates goalkeepers Grace Biddle and Ellie Bauer made two saves each. Grace Harlan made four saves in goal for Middlebury.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Middlebury 5, Bates 0

LEWISTON — Simone Ameer had two goals as the second-ranked Panthers (8-0-1, 4-0-1 NESCAC) blanked the Bobcats (1-6-1, 0-4).

Gretchen McGrath, Quinn Rogers and Ellie Greenberg also scored for Middlebury.

Elizabeth Crawford and Katherine Nuckols combined for six saves for Bates.

